PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food enthusiasts are gearing up to eat their way across Pekin as the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 6.

From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, participating restaurants will showcase special offerings on their menu to provide new experiences to diners in Pekin’s culinary scene.

“The restaurant industry has endured so many challenges over the past couple of years, this is an opportunity for our community to offer support and encouragement by simply showing up,” said Executive Director Amy McCoy of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce. “We invite you to visit a Pekin restaurant and enjoy a favorite or try something new!”

Diners can win a Grand Prize: $100 in “Chamber Checks,” which work as gift certificates at participating businesses. Three people who submit proof of purchases during restaurant week to the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce website will be chosen to win.

The 2023 Restaurant Week lineup and promo details can be found at the Chamber of Commerce website.