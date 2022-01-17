Pekin Restaurant Week serving the community Feb. 7-11

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to experience what Pekin has to offer during the town’s newly announced food-centric event.

Pekin Restaurant Week will be held Feb. 7-11 to encourage diners to see what the town has to offer.

“We are excited to highlight the variety of restaurant options available to our Pekin residents and guests throughout the region,” said Executive Director Amy McCoy of the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce.

In an effort to encourage people to shop locally, the Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the event. The goal is to engage the community in the businesses that are present in the community, according to a press release.

Dine-in, delivery, and carry-out options will be included in the event to account for COVID-19 and the impact it has had on area small businesses.