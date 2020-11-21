Pekin Salvation Army distributing Thanksgiving meal boxes Tuesday

Local News

by: Gretchen Teske

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A drive through distribution will take place Tuesday, Nov. 24 for anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

The boxes will be provided and distributed by the Pekin Salvation Army. Beginning at 9 a.m., 100 boxes will be distributed until supplies run out.

There is a limit of one box per family and participants are asked to bring a photo ID when picking up a food box.

This free meal program is being made available to the community in partnership with the Pekin Kroger.

The Pekin Salvation Army is located at 234 Derby Street.

