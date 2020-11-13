Pekin Salvation Army holds annual tree lighting

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Salvation Army kicked off its annual Tree of Lights campaign with their tree lighting Thursday.

The tree lighting took place at the pavilion in the Mineral Spring Park Lagoon.

Tazewell County Salvation army Captain Brandon Lewis said their fundraising goal this year is $155,000. Community members are able to give donations to the red kettles around the community, or online.

Lewis said donations are more important than ever this year due to the pressure the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on local families.

“We have families who need Christmas to be rescued for them, and that is where the salvation army has the honor and the privilege of being able to come alongside those families and help them and serve them in any way they need,” Lewis said.

The event was family-friendly and allowed for social distancing. Those in attendance were able to receive hot chocolate and sing Christmas carols.

All the money raised will go towards local salvation army programs, including their Emergency Assistance program, Holiday Meals program, and their clothing drive.

The Pekin Salvation Army will be accepting donations now through the end of January. More information about the Pekin Salvation army can be found on their Facebook page.