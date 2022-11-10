PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s officially red kettle season!

Pekin Salvation Army 360 Life Center on Thursday kicked off its annual ‘Tree of Lights’ campaign with a tree lighting ceremony.

A brass band playing Christmas music got everyone into the holiday spirit as they enjoyed coffee and treats at the Mineral Spring Park Pavilion.

This year’s campaign goal is to raise $169,000 to help fund Pekin Salvation Army’s transitional center, toy shop and food pantry.

“It’s helping those in need in the community. We have our transitional center, we help those that get back up on their feet, maybe they lost their house or job. We try to help them, and that’s one way this campaign will help that,” said Cameron Bettin, advisory council chair of Pekin Salvation Army.

Bettin said they are also seeking volunteers to ring bells throughout the holiday season.

“We can use as many [volunteers] as we can get,” he said, adding they also welcome volunteers at the Pekin Salvation Army Toy Shop.

Pekin Chamber Director Amy McCoy will serve as this year’s Honorary Christmas Chair.