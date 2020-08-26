Pekin Salvation Army launches camp to help kids learn remotely

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin organization is helping make sure kids and parents get the most out of remote learning this year.

The Pekin Salvation Army launched it’s day camp earlier this week called camp ACE or academic creative and social encouragement.

The program services kids from kindergarten to 8th grade and operates from 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Executive Director Captain Brandon Lewis said it helps out working parents trying to juggle their work schedule and remote learning.

“There are gaps that COVID-19 has created, Camp ACE is an approach to help fill in those gaps to make sure the kids are safe and parents are comfortable with the education that their kids are being provided with,” said Lewis.

It follows Pekin school District 208’s blended remote learning schedule giving kids that classroom feel when they’re away from the building.

“It’s safe, it’s supportive, it thinks about the social side of the academic learning model and not just the testing and assignment side as well,” said Lewis.

