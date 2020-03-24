Pekin Salvation Army partners with school district to distribute meals

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For those in Pekin still in need of a daily meal, the Salvation Army is announcing they’re here to help.

The organization is partnering with Pekin School District 108 to provide brown bag lunches for the community Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Captain Megan Lewis, corps officer, said the lunches consist of sandwiches, milk, fruit, veggies and other snack items. She said the gesture is to ensure everyone in the area has an option to eat something every day.

“Our goal is just to make sure people here in Tazewell County have food,” Lewis said. ” The shelves are so bare right now. It’s so hard even if people have the money to buy food, sometimes what they need isn’t even available there in the grocery store. So our goal is to make sure nobody is going to go hungry now.”

Captain Lewis said the lunches are prepared by the school district in the mornings and are then brought over to the Salvation Army. She said there’s currently no limit on how many lunches people can take at a time.

“We’re really here for anyone who needs lunches, no questions asked no identification needed,” Lewis said. “If you come in and say you want some lunch sacks then we’re going to give you some meals.”

Captain Lewis said the meals are available at the east wing door of the Salvation Army’s location on 243 Derby St.