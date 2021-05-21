Pekin set to host bulk waste drop-off event on Saturday after changes to trash pickup rules

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – After Pekin changed its rules on garbage collection last month, Saturday, residents will get an opportunity to toss large unwanted items.

Before April 19th, the City of Pekin was likely to pick up all trash items that were curbside.

“If someone put 10 couches out a year, whether it was from their house or not, we took them,” said Brett Olson, Operations Supervisor for the City of Pekin.

Last month officials altered the city code, reducing free disposal of most large items. They say the change was necessary for a number of reasons.

“Pekin known for picking up anything at the curb brought a lot of out of towners to our city leaving their stuff there because they knew it would be picked up. We have an older force as well,” said Mayor Mark Luft, City of Pekin.

Luft says tipping fees were also a factor.

To assist residents Saturday, May 22, Pekin is set to host a free bulk waste drop-off event.

“Taking that away and it being kind of spring and people liking to do spring clean-ups, we figure we’d try to get one out as soon as we could,” Olson said

But one community member says he’s worried if these types of events don’t become frequent, some will still face challenges.

“I mean we have no place around here to take it. We’ll have to go to some dump in Peoria, East Peoria, wherever it might be,” said Matthew Beeney, Pekin resident.

Beeney explains that having the means to drop off bulk is also a concern.

“I have a truck, but not everybody has a truck,” Beeney said.

Olson says as the city continues to evolve its trash pick-up method, officials will try to make it as seamless as possible.

“We understand that it’s going to be a process but we’re going to work with everybody,” he said.

Olson says for those that need it, bulk waste can be picked up for a fee of $10 dollars per item, but hopes are that the free drop-offs will alleviate that.

The city says they plan to do another similar event in the fall.