PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager faces up to 15 years in prison after being charged Friday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident last week that killed two people.

Jonathan Qualls, 17, of Pekin, was charged with failure to report an accident that resulted in a death, aggravated reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the June 15 accident that killed 47-year-old Justin Barnhart and 35-year-old Christina Kolesar.

Both were killed, according to Pekin police, when their motorized scooters were struck by a car near Caroline and North 2nd Street at about 1:45 a.m. that morning. Kolesar was pronounced dead on the scene. Barnhart was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

His bond is set at $300,000. He is scheduled to next appear in court on July 13 to be arraigned on the charges.