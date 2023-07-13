PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenager pleaded not guilty Thursday in Tazewell County Circuit Court to charges linked to a fatal hit-and-run accident last month that killed two people.

Jonathan Qualls, 17, of Pekin, was charged last month with failure to report an accident that resulted in a death, aggravated reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the June 15 accident that killed 47-year-old Justin Barnhart and 35-year-old Christina Kolesar.

Both were killed, according to Pekin police, when their motorized scooters were struck by a car near Caroline and North 2nd Street at about 1:45 a.m. that morning. Kolesar was pronounced dead on the scene. Barnhart was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Qualls’ case is now set for trial on Aug. 28 in Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch’s courtroom. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

He will next appear in court on July 27 for a pre-trial conference.