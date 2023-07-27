PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin teenager will return to court next month in the hopes of reducing the $300,000 bond set after he was charged in connection with a deadly crash.

Jonathan Qualls, 17, of Pekin, appeared during a brief hearing in Tazewell County Circuit Court on Thursday for a pretrial conference. His trial is set for late August but that was continued to a later date.

Qualls was charged in June with failure to report an accident that resulted in a death, aggravated reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the June 15 crash that killed 47-year-old Justin Barnhart and 35-year-old Christina Kolesar.

Next up is an Aug. 15 bond hearing before Chief Tazewell County Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch where Qualls’ attorney hopes to have his bond reduced.

Both Kolesar and Barnhart were killed, according to Pekin police, when their motorized scooters were struck by a car near Caroline and North 2nd Street at about 1:45 a.m. that morning. Kolesar was pronounced dead at the scene. Barnhart was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.