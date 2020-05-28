Pekin to allow outdoor food and alcohol sales starting Friday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Mayor Mark Luft signed two executive orders that will allow restaurants and taverns to conduct outdoor sales of food and alcohol Wednesday.

The new orders will go into effect starting May 29. The orders encourage the reopening of restaurants while still establishing restrictions and guidelines to protect public health.

All social distancing guidelines put in place by the governor and Tazewell County Health Department must still be adhered to.

The orders will remain in effect until restaurants and bars are allowed to be open at greater than 50% dine-in capacity.

