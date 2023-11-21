PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Pekin is seeking applicants for a vacancy on the City Council after a council member resigned recently.

Becky Cloyd resigned earlier this month at the Nov. 13 meeting. She made the announcement through a post on her Facebook page.

Cloyd’s term ends in May 2025. For a person to be eligible to serve in her spot, a candidate must live within Pekin’s city limits, be registered to vote in city elections, have lived in Pekin for the past year, not work for the city and not have any felony convictions.

Also, a person cannot owe any money for taxes or other debt due to the city.

One can pick up their application packet at City Hall from City Clerk Sue McMillan starting Nov. 21. Applications and a questionnaire are due to be turned in to the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The applicants will be reviewed by current elected officials, who will then narrow the candidates down and conduct interviews to fill the vacancy.

Any questions may be directed to City Manager John Dossey at jvdossey@ci.pekin.il.us.