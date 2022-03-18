PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police plan to recognize three police officers that helped save a 4-year-old boy.

According to a Pekin Police press release, on Feb. 28, Pekin Police and Fire were notified of a young boy walking across the ice on lake Arlann. While a caller was telling dispatchers the location, the boy fell through the ice and was underwater for 3-4 minutes.

Three police officers put themselves in harm’s way and managed to take quick action along with others to save the child.

These individuals will be recognized for their lifesaving actions during a special city council meeting at Pekin City Hall at 9 a.m. on March 21. The three officers will receive medals of valor for putting their own lives at risk to save another.