PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — After the walls of their building collapsed last month, Pekin Township officials are looking over the building next door to make sure it’s safe.

According to Pekin Township Supervisor Shannon Saal, the building located at 420 Elizabeth St. is structurally sound.

During a Monday night township meeting at Pekin City Hall, the township talked to employees of the Farnsworth Group, who made the structural report of the building and discussed required repairs and upgrades that should be made to the building.

The building was inspected after the township building next to it at 418 Elizabeth St. had two walls collapse in September.

Pekin’s Chief Building Official Nic Maquet stated the city is waiting for the township to provide a plan of action for the repairs and requested a timeline of when the repairs will be made.

The township will be able to make the repairs after their plan is approved and they receive permits from the city. A plan is expected to be submitted by the end of the week.