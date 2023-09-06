PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Chief Building Inspector of Pekin received a call about a collapsing building early Wednesday evening.

A Pekin police news release confirms the building in question was the Pekin Township Building in the 400 block of Elizabeth Street.

The inspector found the west wall actively collapsing and “significant damage” to the roof.

Pekin Fire Department and Building Inspection team members are on scene taking steps to make the area safe again.

An emergency demolition will be necessary.

Elizabeth Street between 4th and 5th Streets remains closed as this is an active situation.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED