Pekin will soon be able to grow, package, sell cannabis

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

PEKIN, Ill. — The City of Pekin is one step closer to being able to grow, package, and sell cannabis to its community members.

Monday night the city council met to vote on a permit for a proposed cannabis dispensary and craft growing facility. Despite one dissenter, the council voted to award Riverway Craft Laboratories a special use permit, granting owners city approval to set up both businesses.

The yes vote means the company will be able to build a 5,000 sq. ft. craft growing facility on platted land behind 1805 Riverway Drive. In that building workers will be able to grow marijuana.

It also means they will be able to carve out a 6,000 sq. ft. dispensary in the southwest corner of the existing building at 1805 Riverway Drive.

Mayor Mark Luft says he’s happy to have such a professional business move into town as it is creating economic growth in the area.

Even though this was approved by the council, the state still needs to approve both the dispensary and the craft growing license

At this time, the state has reached its limit for the dispensary licenses granted for state for this year. Meaning if the state does approve Riverway’s, the dispensary won’t be operational until December 2021.

As far as the craft growing license, applications are still being taken, so the company will know if they can set up the craft growing business by this coming July.