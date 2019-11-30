Pekin woman dies from a Friday morning crash

VANDALIA, Ill.– A woman is dead after crashing into a truck on Friday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. The Illinois State Police said Jordan Nelson, 30, was driving the truck westbound on Interstate 70. Nelson told police he was forced off the south side of the roadway into the median by an unknown semi.

When Nelson became stuck in the median, part of the truck was partially blocking the left lane.

The driver of another vehicle, Steven L. Kelly, 56, and his passenger, Alesia Kelly, 54, of Pekin were traveling in a car behind Nelson when it struck Nelson on the passenger side.

Both Kelly and Steven were transported by Ay Arch to St. John’s Springfield. Alesia was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nelson is charged with improper lane usage.

This story will be updated.