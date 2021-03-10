Pekin woman facing criminal sexual assault charges in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Pekin woman facing federal child sexual exploitation charges has now been indicted in Peoria.

A grand jury charged 29-year-old Rachel Miller on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and another count of criminal sexual assault.

Miller is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, and court documents indicate that the minor was her child.

The latest indictment comes after Miller was charged in federal court last June with two counts of producing child pornography.

Miller’s most recent charges are considered Class X and Class 1 felonies.