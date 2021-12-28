Pekin woman killed in crash Sunday near Broadway Road

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A 72-year-old Pekin woman is dead after a car hit her while she was crossing Broadway Road Sunday evening.

Pekin Police said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when the vehicle struck the woman, who was walking south across Broadway Road.

Police responded to the crash at 8:55 p.m. near the 2000 block of Broadway Road. They said the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped, entered a nearby business, and asked for assistance.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the victim.

Illinois State Police also responded to the crash.