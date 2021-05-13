Pekin woman sentenced to 30 years for sexual exploitation of a child

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Rachel Miller, 29, will remain on lifetime supervised release upon completion of her prison sentence and must register as a sex offender.

Prior to Thursday’s hearing, Miller pleaded guilty to using a cellphone in March 2019 to record a video of herself engaging in sexual activity with a prepubescent male. The video was later uploaded to the internet.

In a separate but related case, her boyfriend Sebastian Sale, 30, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 26.

Sale previously plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Both Miller and Sale have remained in the custody of US Marshals since their arrests in March 2020.