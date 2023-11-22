PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Nov. 22 marks 60 years since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Pekin has a connection to the Kennedy Era. On Broadway Street sits the Dirksen Congressional Center named after the late Senator Everett Dirksen.

“Today we think, Democratic President, Republican leader in the Senate, they’re going to bump heads,” said Chris Kaergard, Historian for the center.

According to Kaergard, while Kennedy and Dirsken were in opposing political parties there was still a friendship between the two.

“So much of a friendship that Dirksen sometimes forgot to call him Mr. President and called him Jack instead,” said Kaergard. “And Kennedy, he liked that. He didn’t mind that it was a breach of protocol at all.”

Kaergard shares a moment between the president and senator at the 1963 Pardoning of The Thanksgiving Turkey just three days before that fateful day.

“President Kennedy and Senator Dirksen are just having a deep belly laugh over something in the picture,” he said. “And it’s just a nice image to have of two of them enjoying the moment together even though they didn’t realize what would be happening three days from then.”

Kaergard describes Kennedy’s assassination as a defining moment in American history like the Challenger explosion and 9/11 when people reflect on where they were that day. He said Dirksen kept a relic reminding himself of that defining moment.

“For the rest of the time he was in the Senate, Senator Dirksen kept in his office a bust of President Kennedy as a reminder to him of the loss that the nation had suffered.”

Kaergard also shared there was another Pekin connection to the Kennedy assassination with Richard “Dick” Stolley. At the time of the assassination, Stolley, a Pekin native, was an editor for Life magazine. Stolley was able to obtain that footage from Abraham Zapruder for the magazine.

“He ended up getting it instead of any other member of the press because he behaved in the way that we behave in Central Illinois,” said Kaergard. “He was decent. He was respectful. He was upfront and forthright. And because of that Zapruder trusted him with the film.”

The Dirksen Congressional Center is open from 8:30 am to 4 pm Monday through Wednesday.