Pekin’s Marigold Festival returns, starting Thursday with the new ‘Crosstown Classic’ baseball game

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Each year, the Pekin Marigold Festival is held the weekend after Labor Day. The 48th annual fest runs Sept. 9-12.

The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce calls the town “the Marigold Capital of the World.”

Josh Hafliger, chairman of the 2021 festival, said the name is inspired by “one of Pekin’s favorite sons.”

“Sen. Everett Dirkson in 1960 made a go at making the Marigold the official flower of the United States,” Hafliger said. “Ultimately, he failed, but the Marigold was his favorite flower, so that’s why we call it the Marigold festival.”

A new feature — starting Thursday evening at 4 p.m. — is the “Crosstown Classic.” This is a baseball game between Broadmoor and Edison at Diamond 2 in Mineral Springs Park.

The ultimate rivalry: Broadmoor v Edison! Watch these two schools face-off in a baseball game that is sure to keep you on your feet. Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce

All the classic festival events are returning, including:

Art in the Park

The Carnival

The Chalk Walk

The Marigold Movie Night

Halfiger said the festival brings a lot of business to the community. He also said it is great for the whole family.

Last year, the Marigold Festival carried on despite the pandemic, but it was reduced, according to Halfiger.

He said in 2021, there will be more than 270 vendors. He said that what makes this festival stand out is all the food vendors are for non-profits that help the community.

Follow this link for a full list of festival activities.