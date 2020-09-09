Pekin’s Marigold Festival shines on during the pandemic

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many events to cancel this year, a 40-plus-year Pekin tradition is still finding a way to shine on.

The Marigold Festival 2020 will still take place this year, but in a slightly altered version called “A Taste of Marigold.”

“It takes what we think are the biggest staples of the festival and bring them to the community in a safe and COVID-friendly way,” Festival Chairperson Baylee Gambetti said.

Gambetti said the traditional parade and festive food, consisting of 12 vendors, will be drive-thru only and the annual chalk walk will still be offered.

“You can still get that taste of Marigold, you can still get your favorite food at the Festive Foods drive-thru we couldn’t sacrifice that,” Gambetti said.

“You can still get the spirit of the festival driving through at the parade and then we’re also having a drive-in movie night Friday and Saturday night which is a new event this year but it’ll give you the sense of community.”

She said they will be showing the movies “Sing” and “Ghostbusters” during the new weekend movie nights.

The festival started in 1973 and has never been fully canceled since. Gambetti said this was one of the best ways to keep the essence of the festival alive while ensuring community safety.

“We really felt it was important with how hard this year has been for most people and businesses,” Gambetti said.

“We didn’t want to full-on cancel and had enough notice where we could plan something that would still give you the spirit or a taste of the Marigold festival without having the full festival in our town.”

She said the festival runs from Friday, Sept. 11 — Sunday, Sept. 13. She said the parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mineral Springs Park while Festive Foods starts at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church parking lot.