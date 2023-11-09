PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — An annual campaign meant to help fund the services and programs that the Salvation Army in Pekin provides, the 2023 Christmas Kettle campaign officially started earlier today.

The Salvation Army is an organization that provides services and programs to those in need. Among its services include temporary housing, financial assistance, a food pantry and the Pathway of Hope program. That program focuses on individual clients and their needs, with an emphasis on breaking the cycle of poverty and creating stability.

For Matt Deverman, who is a chairman for this year’s campaign, the Salvation Army in Pekin provides an essential service for those in Tazewell County.

“It gives those people a place that they can come to. A warm, safe environment that they can live and feel comfortable in to get out of that homeless situation,” he said.

This year’s monetary goal for the campaign is $155,000. You can find the Salvation Army kettles outside of select stores in the Pekin area.