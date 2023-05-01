PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A proposal by Illinois Sec. of State Alexi Giannoulias and a Chicago state representative would legalize the hanging of items from a rearview mirror.

House Bill 2389 would not give police officers the authority to stop a motorist for simply hanging items like air fresheners, rosaries or disability placards from their rearview mirror while driving, according to Giannoulias’s office.

The measure, introduced by State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago), passed the Illinois House on March 24 and awaits an expected floor vote in the Senate.

Current Illinois law prohibits such items from hanging from a rearview mirror, or affixed to a windshield, on the grounds that they obstruct a motorist’s vision. Such unnecessary encounters over minor vehicle code offenses can lead to violent confrontations between police and motorists.