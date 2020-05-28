Pending state fund would match SNAP purchases at farmers markets

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Low-income families in Tazewell County will now have an easier time buying fresh food.

The Healthy Food Incentives Fund is now part of the pending state budget.

If Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs off, the fund will match SNAP purchases made at farmers markets doubling the purchasing power of low-income families, and also putting more federal snap dollars into the pockets of local farmers.

“Oftentimes it’s true that healthier food costs more and if you can offset some of that household cost by having double value then the likelihood of increasing the amount of healthy food for your family increases,” said Kim Keenan who does environmental health and planning at the Tazewell County Health Department. “This allows for families, especially with COVID[19], to get say $20 worth of product for only $10 off their SNAP.”

The governor needs to sign the fund before it goes into effect. Health Officials are hoping it will be available by the end of the season.