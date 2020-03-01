People across central Illinois enjoy warmer, Springlike temps

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– After weeks of cold and lots of snow, central Illinois saw temperatures above 60 degrees for the first day of March.

Because of those 60 degree temperatures, people in Peoria took advantage of it. Sunny skies were felt across most of central Illinois.

Donovan Park had many people walking their dogs or taking a Sunday stroll with their family. One park-goer was taking his two dogs on a walk and says they’re enjoying the sun too.

“Today is great. This is the lamb, I’ve heard it called the Lion, but I don’t think so, it’s the lamb. So it’s wonderful. And these guys, George and Gracie, they’re really looking forward to this hike,” said park-goer, John Heffron.

