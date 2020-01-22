People are demanding Normal creates a severe weather action plan

NORMAL, Ill. — People at Normal Town Council were criticizing leaders Tuesday for not having a severe weather plan.

The council heard a presentation from the Climate Action Campaign, in which people raised concerns about the way Normal treats extreme heat and cold temperatures.

“California did not prepare for what climate scientists were telling them was going to come,” said Bill Rau, Professor at ISU. “They paid dearly in billions of dollars and in losses of property and lives. At the same time, climate scientists were warning California, they were also warning Illinois and the Midwest.”

Leaders agree the town doesn’t have a plan but says they do offer heating and cooling stations when needed.

This was just a presentation so no action was taken.