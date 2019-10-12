People at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s hope to one day find a cure

PEORIA, Ill. — Hundreds of people braved the cold Saturday morning for the Peoria Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

People fighting the disease and those affected by it came out to support the cause.

Walkers heard from all types of speakers who have been affected by the disease.

They also held pinwheel flowers representing their connection to Alzheimer’s, with orange, blue, purple, and yellow flowers.

And there was also a white flower, to symbolize the first person who will survive Alzheimer’s.

“We’re here to celebrate all the caregivers, volunteers, and those who are affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia,” said volunteer Eric Sorensen.

WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates also hosted the event.