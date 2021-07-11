People celebrate Volksfest on Sunday

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) – Rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from celebrating Volksfest on Sunday.

It’s a German holiday also known as the ‘People’s Festival’. On Sunday, people enjoyed bands, beer, food, and soccer.

The president of the Peoria German-American Society, Bryan Brown, said it’s all about celebrating and enjoying time with your community.

“it’s all about getting people together for good food, good drink, and we call it German word which is basically a feeling of comfort and ease surrounded by your friends,” said Brown.

There’s a corn boil coming up on July 25th from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hickory Grove Park.