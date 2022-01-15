People embrace winter weather at Camp Wokanda this weekend

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Camp Wokanda showed people a few ways to enjoy the outdoors during winter at the sixth annual Chill Billy event, Saturday, Jan. 15.

The outdoor event was held across the campgrounds, featuring opportunities to learn about indoor and outdoor winter recreation. Local volunteers led classes on many unique activities like Dutch oven cooking, winter camping, and ice fishing.

Jacob Mol, the camp’s manager, said the event gives people a chance to try out unique winter hobbies that aren’t very common in Central Illinois.

“It’s a good winter opportunity when there’s not as much programming, especially programming outdoors,” Mol said. “[It gives] people the opportunity to get out of the house, come outside, get some exercise, learn some new skills, and have a good time.”

Chill Billy was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Learn more about Camp Wokanda and its many overnight and outdoor recreation opportunities on their Facebook page or on the Peoria Park District’s website.