People encouraged to put up Christmas lights amid COVID-19 pandemic

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– It might be spring, but you might be seeing some bright lights of winter popping up.

People across the United States are putting up their Christmas lights to spread some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents in Bloomington-Normal are starting to follow the national trend. In the Facebook group ‘News Happening in Bloomington’ residents posted pictures of their lights in their neighborhoods.

Whether it’s snowmen or laser-lights, people in the group are encouraging others to spread some cheer.

“I think with the people stuck in their homes, why not, just drag out some lights–you don’t have to do a lot of it but you know put some lights outside. I work in mental health so anytime I can put a smile I can put a smile on someone’s face, I will do it,” said Normal resident, Kimberly Molitor.