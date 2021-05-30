People enjoy 50 wines and 60 craft beers at Mackinaw Winery Festival

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) – With more than 50 wines from all over the world, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard brought it right to people in Central Illinois this weekend.

The vineyard owner, Diane Hahn, hosted a two-day festival over Memorial Day. For people who don’t drink wine, the festival also featured more than 60 craft beers. People could also enjoy live music and local food.

Hahn said planning for events like this is tricky this year because of constant changes in COVID mandates, but she said hosting events outside keeps people coming in.

“I’ve talked to other business owners and everyone feels sort of out of gear,” said Hahn. “We’ve done this for so many years this festival that I kind of had the previous year notes and called people up, got things set up and we got it planned in a matter of weeks instead of a couple of months.”

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit their website.