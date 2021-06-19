People in Fairview clean up storm damage, some say it’s the worst storm they’ve seen in decades

FAIRVIEW, Ill. (WMBD) — Fairview saw some of the worst damage after strong storms across central Illinois early Saturday morning.

It left many in the Village without power, scrambling to stay cool and remove debris from the streets. Some people said it was the worst storm they’ve seen in decades.

“When they said to take cover in Fairview, we did,” said Leigh Omer. “[We] went down in the basement and looked out the windows at what was going on. Pretty ugly.”

Omer said he thinks straight line winds are responsible, taking down trees and ruining buildings all over town.

“The restaurant building, the wall is fallen,” said Omer. “The apartment building down there, it caught fire and all the siding blew off of it and everything.”

A few blocks down, Toby Little said he’s thankful his family is safe after trees fell on his house and garage.

“All the alarms came up on people’s phone, came up started looking out the window,” said Little. “Every time lighting would light off, you could see this tree was down, that tree was down.”

Mayor Tim Harris said he’s optimistic despite the widespread damage.

“This isn’t going to be something that’s going to happen overnight,” said Mayor Harris. “We’re looking at probably weeks before we get fully cleaned up and everything back in order, but I have faith in the small town that we will get it done.”

People also said they’re happy to live in supportive community.

“Everybody helps each other. It’s a good community, and I’ve even driven around myself seeing if anybody needed anything,” said Little.

Emergency officials are asking people to stay out of the area for now and to avoid downed powerlines.