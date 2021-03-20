People in Normal enjoy nice weather and March Madness at local bars

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Basketball fans at Pub II in Normal are excited the NCAA March Madness tournament is back in 2021. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first year since 1939.

“It’s been a year now since we’ve had March Madness, last year we got kind of robbed from it,” said customer Kyle Connor. “It just feels good to be out here, hanging out with friends and socially gather, it’s something we really missed last year.”

Pub II owner Luke Rokos said before opening on Friday, people lined up to make sure they got a seat in the bar.

“People were excited to be there, get some sort of normalcy back for them. People got in before we opened to claim seats and in fact we were pretty full by the time we opened,” said Rokos.

He said you could feel the energy from customers watching the games.

“There’s just something in the air, it was exciting, it was good to watch sports again, people had a great attitude and were just happy to be out,” said Rokos.

Customers also said they’re happy to support local bars during the pandemic.

“I think for businesses in town it’s been great, bars in town have loved it, everybody around has really just loved being able to get out and watch,” said Connor.

The NCAA March Madness tournament ends April 5th, so customers can enjoy a few more weeks of games.