Neighbors brave elements to support Veterans

PEORIA, Ill. – Many people in Peoria came out and braved the elements to support Veterans Day on Monday morning.

The city’s parade included school children veterans and their many supporters.

Army veteran William Loeffel reminded parade-goers each day, we should be thinking about the men and women who put their lives on the line for our freedom.

“This is just one day of the year,” Loeffel said. “We should keep in mind that every day of the year. We have service members downrange in harm’s way and we should never forget them.”

There was also a short ceremony afterward where local veterans were recognized.