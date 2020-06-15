People in Peoria enjoying the sunshine on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday was filled with plenty of sunshine and warm weather making it the perfect day for people to go out and enjoy the weather.

The River City was full of people on Sunday getting a much needed dose of vitamin D.

“It is wonderful to be outside to see humans roaming around and existing as we’re used to doing and I’m very happy it fills my heart with joy,” said Anthony Ray.

People spent their days playing tennis, going for a bike ride, or playing music. Others just enjoyed the outdoors.

“Just sitting down being in the moment, and feeling the breeze and the sunshine really does improve the mood and helps me get more in tuned and focused on what I’m doing,” said Ian Hopkins.

Don’t worry, if you weren’t able to get out today the sun is expected to show it’s face a little more over the next few days