People in Peoria recognize World AIDS Day

PEORIA, Ill. — Sunday, December 1, is World AIDS Day, but people in Peoria recognized the fight with AIDS on Saturday.

An event at the Carver Center, gathered people to remember the past, present, and future in the fight with HIV and AIDS.

This was the second year Central Illinois Friends, Positive Health Solutions, and the Delta Sigma Theta Peoria alumni chapter partnered for the event.

“It’s a health issue, just like everything else. It’s a health issue, and we’re doing all we can to help the friends of AIDS, let people come in and listen to this information, so they might be able to help someone else,” said June Tyler, an organizer for the event with Delta Sigma Theta.

The event served as a safe space, where people could honor those they have lost.

Speakers also talked about their experiences and the stigma around HIV.

The goal of the event is to spread information and awareness.

Event organizers also hope to end new HIV diagnoses.

In Illinois, the Getting to Zero initiative hopes to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. They say in 2017, nearly 40,000 people in Illinois were living with HIV.