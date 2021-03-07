People in the Twin-Cities take advantage of above-average temperatures

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — With temperatures nearing the sixties across Central Illinois this weekend, many people got out of the house Sunday to get some fresh air.

People in the Twin-Cities went out walking dogs, playing games with friends, and riding bikes in the nice weather.

They say the sunshine is enjoyable after a cold February.

One man says he was excited to get out of the house on Sunday and can’t believe just a few weeks ago, temperatures were in the single digits.

“I just went for a walk, it’s about 60 degrees outside, that’s incredibly different than what it used to be, I feel like it was -10 degrees out just the other day. It feels good to be outside,” said Normal resident Jack Tufte.

Warm temperatures are expected to continue into the week.

