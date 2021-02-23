Residents in Washington Township vote in three races

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In Tazewell County, only people in Washington Township were casting ballots on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Voters turned out to Five Points to vote in the township clerk, assessor, and trustee races.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said even though it was a small election, it was still expensive.

“We’ve reduced it down to one location. Normally we’d have about 15 different polling locations open, but it’s still $10-15,000,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman said of the county’s 19 townships, Washington was the only one that opted to have a primary instead of a caucus.

The April general election ballots will feature more races, he said.

Illinois voter registration information, including polling locations, can be found here.