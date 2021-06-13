People learn about the Abolition movement in Peoria on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – People learned about the abolition movement that happened here in Peoria on Sunday.

The Peoria Historical Society hosted a presentation at the Pettengill-Morron house. One speaker explained the Underground Railroad in Peoria and its significance in our history.

Colleen Johnson, the executive director of the historical society, said with Juneteenth coming up, the group wanted to be apart of the holiday. She said the presentation allows them to teach the community about some Peorians’ efforts to end slavery and said Moses Pettengill was one of the first abolitionists.

“He lived down on Jefferson Street and we have reports of people seeing slaves coming through the Underground Railroad in that house,” said Johnson. “I mean what a piece of history. He and his wife helped build a church they established a whole community here.”

Johnson said for people who missed the presentation but would like to learn more, they can take a tour of the house and learn more about the abolition movement in Peoria.

