CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Local Chillicothe businesses opened their doors for A Valentine’s Chocolate Tour, Saturday, Feb. 12.

The second annual Chocolate Tour, put on by the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce, invited people to explore the variety of small shops in the town’s historic district. People were able to pay 15 dollars to receive a book of coupons and one chocolate treat from each of the 19 stores. Shoppers could also enter in to win giveaways provided by multiple shops.

Molly Crusen-Bishop, the chamber facilitator, said they’re excited to be able to continue this effort to attract people to Chillicothe. She said they’ve been working hard to highlight the town’s welcoming atmosphere and unique shopping opportunities.

“You get that small town service that you don’t get in a big city,” Crusen-Bishop. “We appreciate you coming here, we appreciate it and decide to spend your time and money here in Chillicothe, and you’ll get that, you know, the friendly faces, and really authentic caring that you’re here and spending your money here.”

She said they plan on increasing the number of stores and tickets available at next year’s event.