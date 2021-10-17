People tour Peoria’s oldest home with a twist for Halloween

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, people learned about Peoria’s history while dressed in Halloween costumes.

184 years of history sits in Peoria’s East Bluff at the John C. Flanagan House. It was built in 1837 and the Flanagan home is Peoria’s oldest house still standing.

“We have the house decorated, a lot of it is not how they would’ve decorated for Halloween back in 1837, but fun things for people to see in addition to the history,” said Flanagan House volunteer, Trisha Noack.

If people came dressed in a costume, they got in free.

“I’m King Henry the 8th and this is my wife, the one that got beheaded,” said James Drowns.

James and Carrie Drowns toured it for the first time.

“I used to live right down two streets away and look up at all the houses, I used to play in the woods right around here. It’s pretty awesome you look at this and say wow it’s been there that long,” said Drowns.

Drowns said events like these get kids interested in learning about history.

“It’s important to know the history and pass it on,” said Drowns.

People can tour the Flanagan house on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month.