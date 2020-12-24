Peoria 12-year-old transforms home into Christmas light show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 12-year-old is taking decking the halls to the extreme by using Christmas decorations to turn his home into his very own light show.

Tyler Anderton said he has aspirations of going into engineering and he’s already getting an early start. He said what started as simple decorations on his home on Richmond Avenue became something more special.

“When I was about 5 or 6-years-old my dad stopped decorating the house and it really made me sad because Christmas is my favorite holiday,” Tyler said. “And I wanted to take it over.”

He went the extra mile when taking over the task.

He said for the first couple of years he only put up regular lights, but this year he was inspired by a friend’s light show on Beacon Road as well as others in the community to add more flash to his display.

“I started with this thing called a solid-state relay which helped me control the lights using a speaker,” Tyler said. “A friend of mine came and he gave me some suggestions.”

Tyler said he also found a video online showing him how to sequence lights to music. He said after trial and error a few times, he was eventually given a controller to help control his lights and was able to put on his first light show in October for Halloween.

“I just followed along on YouTube, figured it out all by myself, asked my friend from Beacon Road a few questions and so it’s just been a successful process,” Tyler said.

His parents also got him an FM transmitter to create his own radio station, 101.7 FM, where he’s sequenced the lights to dance to nine different songs and two movie scenes. He said it took about four days to program five songs.

“Tyler is very creative by nature and likes to research new things and try new things,” Brandie Anderton, Tyler’s mom, said. “He’s not afraid to try.”

His parents said they’re proud of their son’s accomplishments and this is the first time their home has been as flashy.

“Truth is we kind of held him back he was always champing at the bit to do more and more,” Peter Anderton Jr, Tyler’s dad, said. “A lot of times we’re kind of hesitant to jump in with both feet but we’re pretty big on Christmas so we supported him.”

Brandie also said the light show has even been a way to bring their loved ones together.

“With everything that’s been going on with the pandemic, this has given us a way to have friends and family stop by and enjoy the Christmas spirit,” Brandie said.

The Andertons said Tyler works on his lightshow everyday trying to find new ways to improve it.