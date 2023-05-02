PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Academy will be hosting its annual International Fest this coming Friday, May 5.

The event, formerly celebrated as Peoria Academy’s Multicultural Night, begins at 5:30 p.m. at the school, located at 2711 W. Willow Knolls Drive. Many of the school’s families will host booths with ethnic dishes from their country of origin, along with performances of cultural dances and musical numbers.

The Philippines, Iran, Ukraine, Netherlands, and Japan are just some of the countries that will be represented, according to a news release from the school. Table hosts have been encouraged to wear traditional dress or country colors as well.

“International Fest represents a culmination of all things International Baccalaureate. It’s time to embrace our international-mindedness and reflect upon our roles as global citizens,” said the school’s principal Stacy Stoyanoff.

The night is open to the public. Food tickets are $2 a piece. Cash or credit is accepted.