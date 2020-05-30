George Floyd protests grow across the country, Peoria activists host rally downtown in light of his death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis spread around the United States on Friday. Now, activists in Peoria want to stand in solidarity with others across the nation to honor Floyd and the other black people who lost their lives to police brutality.

Rally organizers stated on Facebook that it is a peaceful march. According to the flyer, the march will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. It will start at the Riverfront and protesters will march to the courthouse.

Demonstrators all over are rallying together after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while attempting to take him into custody. Protesters marched and stopped traffic Friday in at least 25 cities including Chicago, Boston, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles.

In Minneapolis, an 8 p.m.curfew was set to create order and minimize the chaos. According to CNN the curfew didn’t stop people from gathering in several areas of the city. Around midnight, the state’s Department of Public Safety tweeted that 350 troopers were near the 5th precinct in Minneapolis to clear the area and enforce curfew.

Leave the Fifth Precinct area now so the troopers and officers on the ground can clear the area and enforce the curfew. 350 troopers and officers are in the area. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

In downtown Atlanta, a protest did start off peaceful. However, after several hours of peaceful protesting, it turned violent. Videos show people smashing police cars, fires, and vandalizing the CNN headquarters.

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

WMBD crews will be at the protest Saturday. Check back for updates.