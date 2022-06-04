PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The public is hoping to challenge rape culture and victim-blaming with a unique demonstration.

Activists and allies gathered at the Peoria Gateway Building, Saturday, and flocked to the streets in support of victims of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment during the city’s second annual “Slut Walk” rally.

The event’s co-founder and host, Kshe Bernard said the name of the transnational movement came about when a Toronto police commented on ways to reduce sexual assault.

“That particular police officer saying that maybe they should try not dressing like sluts and I know a lot of people think its offensive but we personally feel its way more offensive to be raped,” said Bernard.

She also said the name is also based on the idea that “clothing does not equal consent.”

“(This event) is a reclamation of the word, men, women, and people of all gender should be able to dress however they please without being subjected to harassment, slut shaming, victim blaming, and/or sexual assault,” said Bernard.

Activists also displayed 36 dresses to represent 36 missing and murdered women with suspected heist of sex work.

Bernard said out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 5 of the perpetrators receive jail time.