PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A new sign on Peoria’s south side is drawing in the eyes of many.

The installation of the new “Welcome to Peoria” sign was completed last Friday.

The 14 x 6-foot sign is located on SW Adams street between Oregon Street and W Nevada Street.

The letters are colored blue for the sky, yellow for Peoria’s ties to the Midwest and agriculture, and green for Peoria’s connection to nature and the river bluffs.

The design and installation cost a total of 27 thousand dollars which was funded through the Eagle View TIF.

Public Works hopes to install more signs at other entrances to the city.