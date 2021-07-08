Peoria Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations elects new chairperson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held its monthly virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the meeting, the committee nominated and elected Dr. Janice Zagardo as the new Chairperson and Allison Galvan as the new Vice-Chair.

“I would like to keep the ball rolling and try to get more citizen engagement,” Zagardo said

Former Chairperson Andre Allen will now take the position of City Council liaison for the committee.

Peoria Police Interim Chief Doug Theobald also updated the committee on the city’s new police chief. Theobald said he believes the new chief will be sworn in on July 30, for an August 2 start date.

Anyone who would like information on how to attend the next meeting can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.